Mektec Group takes over enmech shares from Freudenberg

The Mektec Group will take over Freudenberg's 50 percent shareholding in enmech GmbH & Co. KG, Weinheim, and enmech Hungary Bt, Pécel, Hungary.

NOK and Mektec are therefore the sole shareholders of the former joint venture between Freudenberg and NOK. This transaction will be economically effective as of 1 January 2016.



enmech has been a joint venture since 2002 between the Freudenberg Group and the Japanese NOK Corporation. From 2016 on, NOK will integrate enmech in its subsidiary Nippon Mektron, a producer of flexible PCB's, and its European subsidiary Mektec Europe. Mektec Europe will take over the industrial leadership of enmech. This will in turn lead to the expansion of Mektec Group’s automotive business.



Pending further notice, both enmech companies with some 500 employees and sites in Weinheim, Berlin and Pécel, Hungary will be managed as independent companies – but integrated into Mektec

Europe.