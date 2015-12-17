© leoni

Leoni - new supplier of wiring systems to Volvo Cars

Leoni, can now count the Volvo Car Corporation among its passenger car customers. According to the first order from the Swedish car manufacturer, Leoni will supply wiring harnesses for future Volvo Cars models.

”We are happy that Volvo Car Corporation relies on our global footprint and high quality service”, states Dr. Frank Hiller, member of the Leoni Management Board. The first order comprises the production of several harnesses like for underbody, tunnel, doors, roof and bumpers.



Having Volvo Cars among its clientele, Leoni enlarges its customer base and thus stepping forward on its own growth path. In 2014, Leoni has already won Volvo Cars’ Chinese parent company, Geely, as a new customer.