Automotive investment in Hungary

US based automotive manufacturer Fastron Corporation has decided to carry out a 1, 5 Million Euro investment at its Hungarian subsidiary Fastron Hungary Kft.

The investment includes construction of a 1,800 square meter workshop and new production equipment. 40 new workers will be added to the current staff of 540. Fastron manufactures mechanic and electronics parts. 75% of the production in Hungary goes abroad. Among the customers are Sanmina-SCI, Philips Medical Systems, Bosch, Barco View and MAN Roland.

