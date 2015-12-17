© Texcel Technology

Christmas came early for Texcel – new investments arrived

Texcel Technology just received its new Europlacer Iineo pick & place machine, together with a new screen printer and 3D paste inspection system.

The company invested in a the pick & place machine along side a new screen printer from DEK and a 3D inspection system from Koh Young.



Texcel is currently working to commission the new line, whilst the company's other five machines continue to produce assemblies.