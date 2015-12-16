© gleighly dreamstime.com

Apple just bought Maxim's old San Jose facility

Consumer tech giant Apple has bought Maxim's old semiconductor fab in North San Jose for USD 18.2 million.

Apple picked up the – 70'000 square feet – former chip facility for 18.2 million, according to a report in Silicon Valley Business Journal.



The facility was previously used as a manufacturing facility for Maxim Integrated Products, who is also the seller. During the summer of 2015, Maxim announced that it was planning on closing the facility and sell it. And now, it seems to have found its new owner in Apple.



What the Cupertino company will use to facility for is still not known. However, the facility is described – by the marketing material from the listing agent – to be suited for prototype, pilot, and low-volume manufacturing. The material also states that the facility have the capability to produce products at technology nodes ranging from 600nm to 90nm, with the bulk of production from 350nm to 180nm, the report continues.