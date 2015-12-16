© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Adlink acquires PrismTech

Adlink Technology, Inc. is to acquire PrismTech Ltd. based on the resolution of the board meeting held on Dec 14th, 2015.

The acquisition is expected to be completed shortly, a statement reads.

Established in 1992 and located in Newcastle, United Kingdom, PrismTech has about 70 employees.



"Adding horizontal IoT stack expertise to Adlink’s portfolio creates a unique opportunity to fully leverage the Vortex software and build competitive platforms for the industrial IoT - it can be expected for those to emerge later in 2016,” stated Jim Liu, CEO of Adlink – “Furthermore, the synergy of this acquisition will allow PrismTech to extend their reach and compete on a global basis with the current Vortex product and new developments. The complementary products of Adlink and PrismTech with software and hardware provide all the building blocks for the next stage in IIoT development, addressing the issues of increasing complexity and mission critical operational and management data.”



“This acquisition signals Adlink’s commitment to becoming one of the premier players in the IIoT application-ready intelligent platform market,” added Lawrence Ross, CEO, PrismTech. “I’m convinced that the acquisition will prove to be very positive for our customers, employees and the future direction of our software products. We have built a robust IoT infrastructure and data-connectivity platform over the last few years in our award-winning Vortex product line and Adlink and PrismTech share a vision of the future and potential of the IIoT market. In addition to providing us with new levels of market footprint, stability and R&D investment, we believe this acquisition will also result in new innovative combinations of our products that can propel us to become the number one vendor in the vertical markets we jointly serve.”