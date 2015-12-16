© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Altus ends the year by adding new staff

Equipment distributor, Altus Group, continues to strengthen its UK team with a spares- and logistics professional.

Michael Todd joins the company and with him he brings seventeen years of experience in supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, sales and stock management. Michael Todd will be based at Altus head office in Stockwood, UK.



Having worked in the chemical sector for the last nine years, Michael gained experience in logistics, manufacturing, order processing and stock management. Before this he spent eight years at BASF PLC, where he was responsible for purchasing and managing all raw materials used on site and the UK logistics.



“Michael is an extremely experienced professional who has accumulated a vast knowledge in an array of processes from logistics to stock management,” said Richard Booth, Altus Group general manager.



“Michael was previously responsible for importing and exporting materials worldwide by air, sea and road from small 1 kg shipments, up to 330'000 tons, on dedicated vessels, a skill set which will be of great value to Altus in meeting our customers’ demands for prompt delivery of critical goods, on time, every time,” Mr Booth adds.