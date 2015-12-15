© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 15, 2015
Bosch Automotive selects SPEA as its tester and handler supplier
Italian automatic test equipment supplier, SPEA, has been selected by Bosch Automotive Group as its exclusive electronic board ICT tester and handler supplier for the next six years.
SPEA’s President and CEO, Luciano Bonaria, said: “The role of electronics in automobiles is continuously growing. The car of the near future is expected to be equipped with much more electronic components than today, and even more advanced. For this reason, worldwide leaders in automotive electronics, such as Bosch, require the highest test quality, so to reach the zero-defect-rate requested by car manufacturers. SPEA, always a leader in identifying electronic board defects and weak components that will cause early failures in field, has been chosen by Bosch Automotive Group to guarantee the quality of all their electronic products, from the simple boards to the most advanced ECUs.
Bosch already selected SPEA as worldwide supplier in the previous 2007’s ICT Benchmark.
Two 3030 bed-of-nails tester models have been selected by Bosch. The 3030 Inline automatic tester has been chosen for the high volume production of the most advanced automotive electronic boards, with its 8-core architecture and 3 seconds handling time. The 3030 Compact manual loading tester has been selected for simpler PCBAs, where the requirement is a reduced investment.
