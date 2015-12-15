© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Efore lowers its estimate for 2015

In a challenging market situation it is not possible to compensate costs with sales and as a consequence, Efore is lowering its operating result forecast.

The company now estimates its net sales of financial year 2015 to be EUR 86 to 92 million and results from operating activities without one-time items to be EUR 1-2 million negative.



Previous financial estimate was net sales EUR 86 to 92 million and results from operating activities without one-time items to be at break-even level or mildly positive during 2015.



Efore continues a cost saving and efficiency improvement programme started during the summer. The company structure has been streamlined and the organisation has been flattened through integration of business units.