Going up – Mitsubishi Electric to build elevator factory in Korea

Mitsubishi Electric will build a new factory for Mitsubishi Elevator Korea Co., (KMEC) in the Songdo area of the Incheon Free Economic Zone in South Korea.

The relocation of KMEC’s development and manufacturing bases to the new facility aims to strengthen Mitsubishi Electric’s capability to respond to global needs for high-speed elevators, including by expanding annual production capacity 2.5 times to 4'000 units.



The facility’s R&D center will absorb selected development functions currently based in the Inazawa Works, Mitsubishi Electric’s elevator and escalator mother factory in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The move will enable KMEC to collaborate more closely with the Inazawa Works in product development and thereby strengthen its response to global market needs.



A special emphasis will be placed on the integration of sales, engineering, development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance functions.