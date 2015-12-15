© note_production

Note wins contract from Philips Healthcare

After an extensive evaluation process, Note has been contracted as a manufacturing partner for Philips Mammography Solutions, a division of Philips Healthcare.

Philips Mammography Solutions is reorganizing its operations in Solna (Sweden), which means that a large part of the internal electronics assembly is outsourced to Note's facility in Norrtälje (Sweden). The shift of production makes it possible to exploit Note's capacity for the assembly of complex systems in cleanroom manufacturing, including testing.



"When we started the selection process of the supplier, we had limited experience of Note. However, we were immediately impressed by the corporate culture, the people and the specialist expertise of the plant in Norrtälje and the formal evaluation process confirmed this", said Ivan Davegårdh, Senior Manager Operations at Philips Mammography Solutions.



"We are very pleased and proud that Philips has chosen us as a new strategic partner in the reorganization of Philips Mammography; in competition with existing providers. The partnership fits our strategy, because Philips is a customer that sets high standards, which we are seeking," said Henrik Nygren, CFO and Acting President and CEO of Note.