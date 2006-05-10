Pickering Interfaces open in France

Pickering Interfaces Strengthen European Activities and Announce Opening of the French Office in Paris.

Pickering Interfaces announce the opening its French office based in the Paris region. Pickering Interfaces are a major player in the Test & Measurement market; the multi-national company is very strong in switching, providing products in all the well known and established architectures of PCI, PXI, GPIB, VXI and now LXI.



Michael CRESPIN Sales Director for Pickering Interfaces France Michael Crespin, France Sales Director for Pickering Interfaces, graduated in 1988 from the Israel Institute of Technology, has started his career in 1989 at National Instruments France as Field Sales Engineer. He has successively filled the positions of Strategic Account Sales Manager and North-West France Sales Manager. In addition to those positions, he has contributed to open several offices in Europe thanks to his multilingual knowledge. In 1998, he was named Regional Sales Director of the North West France region and has particularly developed the Telecom market. In 2003, he was promoted to the position of North France Sales Director and has contributed to the success of the PXI architecture.



Keith Moore, General Manager of Pickering Interfaces comments: 'We are glad to host among us a skilled and experienced person from the Test & Measurement market, where his main objective is to hear and serve our french customers' needs''.