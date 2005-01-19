Flextronics Sweden up for sale

According to what several anonymous sources reported to evertiq.se Flextronics Regional Services´s Swedish and Norwegian divisions are for sale. Three companies are at this moment interested to take over.

By the end of 2004 EMS provider Enics made an offer on the entire Nordic Flextronics Regional Services except the site in Karlskrona. The deal never completed, probably due to the ”Due Diligence” that Enics made.



According to what evertiq.se have heared from several independent sources, two more possible buyers now have shown their interest for Flextronics´s Nordic operations.



A bidding between the three parts is now under progress according to evertiq´s sources and no terms, neither of the deal nor the bidding, are yet published.



The deal includes Flextronics´s EMS operations in the Nordic(Sweden and Norway) and not the Network Services.