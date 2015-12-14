© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

NCAB Group Germany looks back at a year of growth

The German business of the Swedish PCB supplier, NCAB Group, will wrap up 2015 with rather impressive growth figures.

When comparing to 2014, the German branch of the group increased its revenues by 30% in 2015. And with that, the office hired nine new employees and moved in to a bigger office in Munich.