© faraday future

Faraday Future looks to set up shop in north Las Vegas

Faraday Future – the electric car start-up that came out of nowhere and announced that it would invest USD 1 billion in a US manufacturing facility – has finally disclosed where this mystery facility will be set up.

When the company came out if the shadows in November and said it was considering California, Georgia, Louisiana and Nevada, for its facility – but not much more was known. But now the company has disclosed that it will build it manufacturing facility in the mountainscape of North Las Vegas.



“North Las Vegas’ long list of benefits made the decision for our plant’s placement a relatively easy one. The area offers expansive development space, an enthusiastic workforce, an encouraging tax environment, close proximity to our California headquarters, and nearby access to the thriving tourism capital of Las Vegas, which allows us to offer plant tours and other engaging experiences,” the company writes in a press statement.



The company will invest USD 1 billion into the first phase of the to-be-built facility, which will be located in the Clark County’s APEX Industrial Park. Faraday says it will create a three million square-foot workshop where new concepts will be refined and implemented. Once up and running, the company will be directly staffing it with 4'500 new jobs.