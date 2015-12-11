© bhtc

BHTC opens new facility in Shanghai

German Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH, a supplier of climate control and thermal management solutions for the automotive industry, has opened its second facility in China.

With the opening of its new – 7'600 square meters – facility, the capacity of BHTC in China will be doubled. The company's second facility in China is located in Xinzhuang Industrial Park in Shanghai, about 1.5 kilometers away from the first facility.