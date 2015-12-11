© dave cox dreamstime.com

Hanza selling its subsidiary in Slovakia

Swedish EMS-group Hanza is selling its subsidiary in Slovakia, while the company intends to develop the Group's new manufacturing cluster in Central Europe.

Hanza Holding AB has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary in Slovakia. The business has approximately 50 employees and is included in Hanza's Electronics Division. Part of the production in Slovakia will be transferred to other production units within Hanza Group.



Furthermore, Hanza intends to develop the new manufacturing cluster for electronics/mechanics in Poland/The Czech Republic - which was created through the acquisition of metalliset in September 2015.



Buyer of the subsidiary is a Slovak private investor, Andrei Beňuška.



"We are excited about this opportunity to acquire the factory, which also creates a great solution for both customers and employees," said Andrei Beňuška.