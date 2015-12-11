© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Zuken acquires Caetek

Zuken USA Inc. has acquired Caetek Inc., a software developer and sales partner for electrical design and manufacturing solutions.

Caetek employees and intellectual property will transition to Zuken USA as part of the acquisition.



Zuken USA’s CEO, Kent McLeroth, commented on the acquisition: “Paul Harvell and the team at Caetek have developed some fantastic products, including Harness Builder, which expands the scope of E³.series further into the electrical manufacturing realm. Paul is an industry expert and will play a significant role in growing our E³.series business in the Americas. The acquisition of Caetek brings new products and a wealth of educational content that will benefit our customers. His team will join Zuken USA in a variety of roles and will be a great asset to us.”



Paul Harvell, founder and CEO of Caetek says: “Kent and I have worked together for years and I have a lot of respect for him. Caetek has developed some new products and content that are extremely complementary to Zuken’s E³.series product line. Combining our efforts is a win-win for both companies and I look forward to the opportunities ahead of us.”