SMT & Inspection | May 09, 2006
Thermo acquires Fisher
Thermo Electron Corporation and Fisher Scientific International Inc. announced today that the boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine the two companies in a tax-free, stock-for-stock exchange.
The transforming merger will create a leading provider of laboratory products and services in the high-growth life, laboratory and health sciences industry. The new company will be named Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and is expected to have 2007 revenues of more than $9 billion. Thermo and Fisher have complementary technology leadership in instrumentation, life science consumables, software and services. By combining these capabilities, the company will be uniquely positioned to provide integrated, end-to-end technical solutions. Thermo Fisher Scientific will have an industry leading global sales and service organization with nearly 7,500 professionals serving its customers worldwide.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fisher shareholders will receive 2.00 shares of Thermo common stock for each share of Fisher common stock they own. Based on Thermo's closing price of $39.45 per share on May 5, 2006, this represents a value of $78.90 per Fisher share, or an aggregate equity value of $10.6 billion, not including net debt of $2.2 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Thermo's shareholders would own approximately 39 percent of the combined company, and Fisher shareholders would own approximately 61 percent. The transaction will be treated as a reverse merger with Thermo as the acquirer.
Marijn E. Dekkers, president and chief executive officer of Thermo, will become president and chief executive officer of the combined company, and Paul M. Meister, vice chairman of the board for Fisher, will become chairman of the board of the combined company. Following the close of the transaction, Paul M. Montrone, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisher, will be stepping aside in support of the new management team. He will be concentrating on launching new business opportunities and will remain an adviser to the company. Jim P. Manzi, chairman of the board of Thermo, will serve on the board of directors of the combined company. Thermo Fisher Scientific's board of directors will be comprised of eight members, with five nominated by Thermo and three nominated by Fisher.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fisher shareholders will receive 2.00 shares of Thermo common stock for each share of Fisher common stock they own. Based on Thermo's closing price of $39.45 per share on May 5, 2006, this represents a value of $78.90 per Fisher share, or an aggregate equity value of $10.6 billion, not including net debt of $2.2 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Thermo's shareholders would own approximately 39 percent of the combined company, and Fisher shareholders would own approximately 61 percent. The transaction will be treated as a reverse merger with Thermo as the acquirer.
Marijn E. Dekkers, president and chief executive officer of Thermo, will become president and chief executive officer of the combined company, and Paul M. Meister, vice chairman of the board for Fisher, will become chairman of the board of the combined company. Following the close of the transaction, Paul M. Montrone, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisher, will be stepping aside in support of the new management team. He will be concentrating on launching new business opportunities and will remain an adviser to the company. Jim P. Manzi, chairman of the board of Thermo, will serve on the board of directors of the combined company. Thermo Fisher Scientific's board of directors will be comprised of eight members, with five nominated by Thermo and three nominated by Fisher.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments