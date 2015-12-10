© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

UTC Aerospace Systems acquires N2 Imaging Systems.

The acquisition of the California-based company will complement UTC Aerospace Systems' intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance business.

"The addition of N2 reflects our unwavering dedication to rapidly developing the most advanced imaging technology at an attractive price to support the RSTA mission now and in the future," said John Trezza, Vice President and General Manager of UTC Aerospace Systems' Force Protection business. "Adding our experience in designing, developing and fielding sophisticated technology to the innovation of N2 will further support on-time execution of the Army's Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG) program."



"As we ramp up into the next generation of imaging systems, customers will benefit from the combined technology expertise and execution of UTC Aerospace Systems and N2," said Dave Masarik, President, N2. "Bringing together the innovations in sensor technology of both companies opens up a wide array of opportunities for development of new, cost-effective man-portable imaging systems for military and commercial users."



The N2 business will join Sensors Unlimited of Princeton, New Jersey, and Cloud Cap Technology of Hood River, Oregon, as part of the Force Protection business, which provides camera cores and multi-spectral, fused imaging solutions for handheld, ground vehicle, rotary craft and unmanned aerial systems for military, civil and commercial applications.



The N2 Imaging Systems business will continue to be based in Irvine, California.