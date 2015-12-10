© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Manz to adjust capacities at several sites – reducing headcount by 174

Due to the impact of order postponements and cancellations on revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year 2015, Manz has decided to make adjustments to the capacities at its German and international sites.

As a result of the current development of business, the managing board and supervisory board of the company have agreed upon an adjustment to the capacities at the German and international sites. The personnel reduction is a part of the restructuring program initiated at the end of October. In addition, Manz aims to improve the cost structure through further optimisation of the processes, structures and capacities within the Group.



The company aims to make its subsidiaries in Taiwan and China more profitable through measures such as clearer focus and a reduction of personnel costs. This would involve more consistent outsourcing of production from Taiwan and Germany to the Chinese site in order to effectively improve its utilisation, increase cost advantages and take advantage of opportunities for direct access to customers.



Manz will thus streamline its organisation and reduce its total workforce by 174 employees, thereof 101 employees at the international sites and 73 employees at the German sites.