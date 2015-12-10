© arrow

Arrow fully automates Dallas value recovery facility

Arrow Electronics has upgraded its Dallas Value Recovery facility, adding automated equipment to increase processing efficiency and chain-of-custody security.

As a result of the upgrades, the facility’s IT asset processing capacity has increased 120 percent. The features that the company has added in Dallas have created a more efficient flow of IT assets through its value recovery process.



“As a result, our customers are able to recoup the value of their disposed assets and get repurposed products to market faster,” said Steinar Aune, director of North American operations for Arrow’s Value Recovery business.



Arrow’s Value Recovery business works with its customers to securely refurbish computers, servers, smartphones, printers and other electronic devices for additional use, or repurpose their still-valuable component parts for other uses.



IT assets in Arrow’s Dallas facility now move along eight fully automated, straight-line conveyor systems where different activities are performed to test, inspect, erase data and prepare assets for resale. The straight-line process flow requires minimal touch points, providing a secure chain-of-custody and resulting in a fast, efficient refurbishment process.



The upgrades also doubled the Dallas facility’s capacity to handle the growing influx of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices that companies and organisations want to responsibly dispose.



Arrow plans to deploy similar automated technology to its other Value Recovery facilities.