Jaguar Land Rover to build new facility in Slovakia

In August Jaguar Land Rover signed a letter of intend with the Government of the Slovak Republic for the potential development of a new manufacturing facility in the country, which, according to reports looks like its going to happen.

The company will sign an agreement with the government this regarding a new production facility in the country, thee government sources told Reuters.



The company has chosen the city of Nitra in western Slovakia – which was also mention in the letter of intent from August – for the new facility. The plant is expected to the operational in 2018 and produce about 300'000 cars per year, the report continues.