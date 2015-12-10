Robots to take care of Adidas production

© adidas

Back in October, adidas signed a deal with Manz AG to develop new automated production technology for sporting goods under the “Speedfactory” Initiative.

Eric Liedtke responsible for Global Brands) and Dieter Manz (founder and CEO of Manz AG) at the signing ceremony in October 2015. © Manz

And now, we will see the result of that cooperation. With its pilot Speedfactory in Germany – using automated manufacturing – adidas aims to speed up production and have a positive impact on the environment by cutting down on shipping emissions, whilst drastically reducing the use of adhesives.The company will reveal the concept shoes comprising 500 pairs of running footwear in the first half of 2016, with high-volume production for consumers set to launch in the near future.“The set-up of the first Speedfactory has kicked off in Ansbach, Germany, to propel a global network of automated production which brings cutting-edge technology to cities around the world. These first 500 pairs will help us set the scene for large-scale commercial production so each consumer can locally get what they want, when they want it, faster than ever,” said Gerd Manz, Vice President Technology Innovation at adidas