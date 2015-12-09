© panattoni europe

GE Energy Management's new Polish facility is ready

The construction of GE Energy Management's new 45'000 square-meter facility in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, has been completed.

The facility totalling more than 45'000 square-meter is situated in Bielsko-Biała and has taken nine months to construct. It was designed to accommodate up to 1'200 employees and efficiency in manufacturing. The company's move into the location is under way and will continue into 2016.



The facility features manufacturing and warehousing sections, staff and office facilities, as well as laboratories for rapid prototyping, technology development, product testing and certification.



The manufacturing and warehousing section, which takes up 37'839 square-meters, has been divided into functional blocks: manufacturing; assembly (which is combined with the testing and laboratory section) and a logistics section. Offices and collaborative meeting space take up 7'872 square-meters, according to a press release from Panattoni Europe, the contractor for the facility.