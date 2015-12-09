© photo stencil

Photo Stencil sells its Guadalajara laser stencil business

Photo Stencil has sold its Photo Stencil business in Guadalajara, Mexico to the facility's management team, Francisco Lujano and Armando Berumen.

Photo Stencil's Mexico facility produces laser-cut stencils and will continue to sell both the laser-cut stencils they manufacture and electroform stencils that will be made by Photo Stencil in its new Golden, Colorado facility.



"This sale is in keeping with our strategy to concentrate on producing high-end stencils and stencils for the semiconductor industry," said Eric Weismann, CEO of Photo Stencil. "Today's technology is being driven by more complex and densely packed boards, smaller devices, and more challenging applications. Our laser direct imaging capabilities can create extremely accurate stencils for solder paste printing of PCBs and for high density interconnects, BGAs, CSPs, and flex circuits. And, we're about to move into our new manufacturing plant that's equipped with cleanrooms, R&D facilities, and is set to deploy the most advanced processes for producing exacting stencils."



"Demand for our laser-cut stencils has increased significantly," said Francisco Lujano, former GM and new owner of Photo Stencil's Mexico facility. "Our Mexico plant has the latest laser cutting equipment with automated optical inspection. Armando and I are excited about this new opportunity and will continue to produce the highest performing laser-cut stencils available."