© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Flex expands medical design capabilities by acquiring Farm Design

Flex – formerly Flextronics – has acquired Farm Design, a full-service product development company providing development and design services for medical device and diagnostic companies.

Services provided by Farm Design take place early in the product design cycle through User Research, Human Factors Engineering, User Interface Design, Industrial Design, Mechanical and Systems Engineering, and Usability Testing. Adding Farm Design's team and design capabilities to Flex's medical segment expands Flex's medical expertise.



"We are delighted to welcome the highly talented Farm Design team to Flex," said Paul Humphries, group president of High Reliability Solutions at Flex. "Over the past 40 years, they have built an outstanding company with an award-winning design portfolio, and a reputation for quality and integrity. This strategic addition is extremely well aligned with the sketch-to-scale offerings of our medical group, and will enhance the design services we provide to our valued medical customers."



"Flex's first-class global organization and manufacturing facilities make it an ideal fit for Farm Design and our employees," said Jack Harkins, President of Farm Design. "We are excited to join Flex's team and become a part of their innovative medical group as we continue to provide our customers with industry-leading design services."



The transaction was completed last week; additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.