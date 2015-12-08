© dsm dyneema (illustration purpose only!)

Kongsberg Evotec withdraws appeal in RR Marine case

Rolls-Royce Marine AS sued Kongsberg Evotec AS for breach of the Marketing Act and claimed a ban on production and sale of certain products for seismic vessels.

Sunnmøre District Court handed down its judgement on 4 June 2015. Rolls-Royce Marine AS was not successful with its claim regarding the ban on production and sale, but was awarded damages for breach of the Marketing Act. The damages were fully expensed in 2nd quarter 2015.



Kongsberg Evotec AS' view on the district court ruling remains unchanged. However, the case has required a significant amount of resources and focus, and rather than spending further efforts and resources on a continued court procedure in a challenging period for the maritime industry, Kongsberg Evotec AS has decided to withdraw its appeal. "The company wants to focus fully on operations and development of the company going forward", it said in a statement.