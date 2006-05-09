NKK Nikkai to Arrow northern Europe

Arrow Electronics has been awarded the franchise to supply NKK Nikkai's complete range of switches across northern Europe.

The agreement extends an already highly successful relationship between Arrow and NKK Switches in North America and elsewhere in Europe.



Arrow will address a wide range of markets with NKK's families of pushbutton, toggle, rocker, slide and tactile switches, both in standard and illuminated versions. Initial targets will include audio/video, broadcast, telecom, communications, medical, military and aerospace sectors. Training has been completed for Arrow's staff who can now offer access to over 80 product families with over 4 million switch combinations.