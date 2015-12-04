© evertiq

GTK’s UK manufacturing facility attains AS9100C certification

GTK's Basingstoke, UK facility has been AS9100C certified by NQA for the manufacture of cable assemblies and box build.

AS9100C includes all the elements of the ISO 9001:2008 standard but has additional requirements to meet the demands of aerospace, defence and security customers, placing rigorous emphasis on end-to-end quality processes, risk management and continuous improvement.



John Morath, Managing Director at GTK, commented, “This accreditation, in addition to those we already have, cements our position as a high-quality, UK-based electronics manufacturer and will enable us to penetrate the aerospace, defence and security markets as part of our overall business growth objectives.”