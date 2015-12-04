© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Kombridge and Westermo collaborate on Industrial Internet of Things

Gothenburg based Kombridge has started a collaboration with the data communications company Westermo.

The growing demand for Internet of things application in the industry has lead to new possibilities, but also new challenges for companies. Users of industrial systems face problems with increasing time spent on configuring, securing and maintaining their networks. Kombridge and Westermo are now combining security and usability and have developed a solution with the aim to make it easy to create and administrate secure networks for Industrial systems.



“What we have done is to remove the complexity for the user. Our solution makes it easy to create secure networks – you don’t have to be an IT expert or even call one to make sure your equipment it safe”, says Patrik Boccara CEO and cofounder of Kombridge.



“Security without complexity is crucial for our customers. Today our customers appreciate our products for the high quality and reliability and this further adds on to our offer”, says Pierre Öberg, CTO at Westermo.” We have chosen to collaborate with Kombridge because they share our vision about safety and usability.”