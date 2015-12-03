© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Nokia expects the sale of HERE to close before years end

Nokia has received all the required regulatory approvals for the sale of HERE and is now expecting to close the transaction before the end of the year.

Nokia expects to complete the sale of HERE to a consortium of automotive companies, comprising AUDI AG, BMW Group and Daimler AG, ahead of schedule on December 4, 2015. Nokia earlier expected the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2016.