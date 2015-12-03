© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Platform completes on Alent acquisition

Platform Specialty Products Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, has closed on its acquisition of Alent plc.

The closing of this transaction will prompt the launch of MacDermid Performance Solutions, a division of Platform that will combine the original MacDermid operations with businesses from Alent (Enthone and Alpha and their subsidiary company, Fernox), along with the recently acquired OM businesses.



The new entity will pool the experience and resources of each company and unify sales strategies in order to improve processes and services.



“We are excited to welcome Alent to the Platform family,” said Scot Benson, President of MacDermid Performance Solutions. “This transaction propels us into a new chapter for the business. Alent’s talent and resources will enhance our flexibility and expertise to develop new and improved products and capabilities. This acquisition represents a great addition in our ability to support our customers through innovation and technical support.”



“Customers, supply chain partners, employees and investors will all benefit as we unify sales strategies, improve processes throughout the company, expand global reach, and continue to deliver the high quality products and services that all of you have come to expect,” said Frank Monteiro, COO of MacDermid Performance Solutions. “In the near-term, as we begin to build the best company possible from the combination of these businesses, our customers’ experience will not change. A comprehensive branding and integration effort will be deployed in the coming months, and in the interim we encourage you to reach out to your local company contacts with any questions about this announcement.”