© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

King Yuan Electronics buys new Teradyne equipment

King Yuan Electronics, a Taiwanese provider of test solutions for wafers and integrated circuits, has recently invested in new equipment from Teradyne

KYE has invested a total of USD 15.8 million in new equipment from test equipment supplier Teradyne. The company is a tester of back-end integrated circuit (IC) packaging and conducts testing for the semiconductor industry, according to a report in DigiTimes.