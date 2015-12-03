© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Saab receives technical system support order

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide technical system support to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2016. The order value amounts to SEK 111 million (EUR 12 million).

The order applies to services for 2016 and is a call-up of options as part of the framework of a previously signed contract with FMV regarding performance-based support and maintenance of Gripen, PBL – Performance Based Logistics, which was signed in June 2012.



The technical support includes support for the Swedish Armed Forces and FMV in the form of operational and technical support, equipment follow-up, proposed modifications, continuous updates, environmental technology plus warehouse operations for replacement units.



“This order allows us to continue to ensure effective continued operations for the Swedish Armed Forces in the coming year, with availability being a key factor,” says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab’s business area Support and Services.

The main part of the order concerns Saab's business area Support and Services and the operations in Linköping, Arboga, Växjö and Östersund.



The original contract with FMV includes options for additional orders up to a maximum value of SEK 1.37 billion (EUR 149 million) until the period ending in December 2016. With this order, a total of SEK 1.34 billion (EUR 145.8 million) of the available options have been exercised.