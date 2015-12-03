© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Neways relocates operational activities

Neways Electronics plans to reallocate the operational activities of its subsidiary Neways Micro Electronics China to its locaton in Echt, The Netherlands.

The company will reallocate the operations of the Chinese entity to its NME operations in Echt, Netherlands and to Neways Wuxi Electronics in China.



In line with the improvement programme launched in mid-2015, Neways has also decided to make organisational changes at the operating company Neways Cable & Wire Solutions (NCWS).



NME specialises in the development and production of hybrid micro-electronics and the assembly and testing of client-specific modules, however, the turnover from the NME activities is lagging. Following an automation process, these activities will be largely transferred to the Neways Micro Electronics location in Echt. Neways Wuxi Electronics in China will take over the remaining activities.



The reallocation of the Neways Micro Electronics activities in China will affect 65 employees. Neways will try to retain some jobs by transferring a number of them to Neways Wuxi Electronics.



The company also plans to improve the efficiency of the NCWS organisation. Taking into account the current turnover development and a more efficient organisation, some 15 jobs will be lost early next year. Neways has submitted a request for advice to the works council.