AWS Electronics appoints Business Development Director

EMS provider AWS Electronics Group has strengthened its team with the appointment of Tracy Court as UK Business Development Director.

Her role is to drive growth in the UK, offering not only the services of AWS’s UK facility in Newcastle-under-Lyme, but also those of the lower cost plant in Námestovo, Slovakia.



Court brings with her experience from a number of roles within the UK EMS market as well as at major OEMs including Pace and GSPK where she had purchasing and commercial responsibility.



“Tracy has already hit the ground running with all guns blazing”, enthused AWS’ CEO Paul Deehan. “High reliability and scientific instrumentation are still strong sectors in the UK with defence and intrinsically safe equipment showing particular promise. And of course, our Slovakian facility enables us to be competitive in markets which are very cost-conscious. Tracy’s experience has already resulted in AWS quoting for significant business and we welcome her to our team.”