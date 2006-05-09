Elektrobit introduces new test factory concept

Elektrobit today announced the availability of its Wireless SW Test Factory in Bejing, China. The Test Factory provides comprehensive and well processed software testing services across the entire lifecycle of mobile terminal development available to the customers of Elektrobit.

The Test Factory consolidates the mobile phone software testing competence inside Elektrobit providing one-stop, best-cost testing services from requirements verification early in the project to integration and system testing as the code evolves.



"With our new sw test factory and the new service concept we are able to offer fast, reliable and cost-competitive test services to OEMs. The site further enhances our wide offering built around S60 platform and the upcoming 3G Reference phone." said Arto Pietilä Elektrobit Group's Executive Vice President, Contract R&D business unit.



Elektrobit Wireless SW Test Factory provides customer oriented, repeatable, traceable, fast, 24 hours mobile phone software testing service utilizing modern communication, error database, version control, test automation tools and reusable test case libraries combined with well defined software and test processes. Example of Services available are;



- Basic acceptance testing

- Functional testing

- Release testing

- Regression testing

- Non-functional testing, e.g. reliability and stress testing

- Custom-defined test types based on execution of UI level test cases