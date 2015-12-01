© mailthepic dreamstime.com

New Kinpo expands presence in South America with new facility

EMS provider Cal-Comp, a subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, will expand its presence in South America, opening a new factory and adding a new plastic injection production line to its factory in Manaus, Brazil.

The new 3'500 square-meter factory, set to start production in March 2016, will produce semiconductor packaging for electronic components. Initially employing 250 operators, the number of employees is expected to increase to 600 within two years.



"The strategic expansion of our factory in Brazil, coupled with the new semiconductor plant, will make Cal-Comp significantly more competitive on both a local and a global scale," said Simon Shen, CEO of New Kinpo Group. "These additions are a direct demonstration of our commitment to customer satisfaction in South America and across the globe."



The new line allows the facility to produce plastic parts on-site for current products, including internal and external hard disks, set-top boxes, motherboards, routers and power suppliers. In 2016, the plant will introduce flash-memory products and SSD products



"By working closely with our local customers, we're able to meet their demand and produce products within the local markets, thereby reducing turnaround time and costs," Shen said. "We will continue to look for new ways to provide customers with greater flexibility while maintaining world-class product quality."



Cal-Comp's current 50'000 square-meter factory currently runs 12 assembly lines and employs more than 1'900 operators. Within two years, NKG projects it will expand its on-site workforce by 30 percent to 2'500.