Soprano Industry in liquidation

Loss-making French manufacturer, Soprano Industry, has been put into liquidation by order of the commercial court of Vienne, Isère.

Soprano Industry, a French company specialised in thermodynamics in various areas such as energy conversion, air distribution, mobile military hospitals, nuclear and aeronautics industries, has thrown in the towel, resulting in the loss of 140 jobs, according to a report in L'Usine Nouvelle.



The commercial court of Vienne has ruled for the liquidation of Soprano Industry in Vaulx-Milieu, France. Which in short means that the court has denied the company to continue activities, the report concludes.