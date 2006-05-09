Abacus designs work for FCI

FCI has named Abacus "Design-in Distributor of the Year" following a year in which the Distributor also showed continuous sales growth and achieved the No 1 sales position in FCI 's Distribution Network.

"The Abacus Group has demonstrated exceptional focus on developing and growing their business with FCI through identifying and meeting customer application requirements for connectors" commented Gavin Darling, Distribution Manager for FCI. "The Abacus Group's dedication to technical support and exceptional customer service has meant that together we have worked closely with customers to enable them to benefit fully from our innovative technologies"



Nick Leppard, Emech Specialist, at Abacus Polar added, "We have had a close and exceptionally positive relationship with FCI for many years, and have been able to partner with them both in developing opportunities for existing products and with existing customers and in opening new markets for new product developments. FCI has grown and developed its product portfolio to suit our customers changing needs, enabling us to be increasingly successful together. Our relationship has allowed us to develop excellent individual relationships with FCI's team in the and Europe , in both sales and in technical support."



The prestigious FCI "Design-in Distributor of the Year" title is awarded on the basis of technical support and new business development, in comparison with the network as a whole as well as on other criteria including customer support, business planning and overall relationship.