Intelliconnect combine manufacturing and cable assembly in larger facility

Intelliconnect Europe, a UK based specialist manufacturer of RF connectors and cable assemblies has combined all of its manufacturing operations into a larger facility in Corby, UK.

Connector manufacturing has been moved from its Chelmsford base where it will be joined by the Cable Harness Division in Corby.



The new facility occupies 3'000 square-feet and has an air-conditioned test room accommodating electrical and environmental cycling, mechanical inspection equipment and product test facilities. The connector and cable assembly manufacturing area measures 1'500 square-feet and includes a tool room with lathes, drills and hand turning tools.



Roy Philips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect Europe, comments, “Our cable harness and connector businesses are growing rapidly and both needed more space. Combining all of our manufacturing in one facility, improves our logistics and efficiency and allows us to share resources. Our office in Chelmsford will continue to be our headquarters and sales office.”