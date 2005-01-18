Aspocomp, lower sale than forcasted

Aspocomp Group's Q4 2004 Net sales and EBIT were lower than forecasted and lower than the previous year level. Net sales were close to EUR 45 million (EUR 50.5 million Q4/03). Group Q4 EBIT was slightly negative.

Reasons for lower Net sales and profit were PCB segment's lower sales in December than during the previous year.



The annual Net sales increased over 8% compared to the previous year and EBIT was about 5% of Net sales showing a significant improvement compared to the previous year. On the annual level profit for the year 2004 is clearly positive, more than 2% of net sales.



Financial statements will be published February 16, 2005.