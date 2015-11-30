© igor stevanovic dreamstime.com

2Q lead times all below usual rates

Lead times for capacitors for June, July and August were well below their usual run rates; with lead times for all dielectrics showing no change month-to-month and some additional weakness in specific sub-sets of both the electrostatic and electrolytic segments, writes Dennis Zogbi for TTI's MarketEye.

In linear resistors for the month of August 2015, he notes an unusual increase in lead times for multiple product lines. “Since we know the end-markets are weak in August, we believe that this may be related to a non-industry related slowdown at one of the primary manufacturing locations.”



Lead times for thick film chip resistors increased sharply, as did lead times for resistor networks. Other resistor products, such as thin film resistors and molded SIPs showed weakness. Overall the resistor products demonstrated unusual lead times for the month of August. “But once again, we wish to emphasize that this appears to be unrelated to increased demand and instead related to non-industry related events at one specific manufacturer.”



Lead times for discrete inductors demonstrated an increase for the month of August 2015 in comparison to July 2015. Lead times for axial and radial leaded inductors increased for the first time since August 2014.



The combined lead times for passive components of all types and configurations has remained in the 12 to 13 week range since July of 2014, he notes.