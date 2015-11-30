© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

RUAG receives major contract for Gripen from Saab

Saab has awarded the Swiss technology group RUAG the contract for the series production of payload mountings for the Gripen E/F fighter aircraft to Sweden and Brazil.

The contract is worth more than CHF 80 million in total (EUR 73.57 million). This further strengthens the industrial partnership between Saab and Swiss company RUAG and secures their long-term collaboration.



Following on from the contract for the development and production of prototypes in March 2014, the new order for series production of payload mountings totals over CHF 80 million (EUR 73.57 million). At present the Gripen E/F is contracted by the Swedish and Brazilian governments.



In all, the payload mountings contract involves 33 prototypes and 546 series parts. Up to eight mountings can be attached to each Gripen. The first prototypes are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2016, with series production expected to last until 2026. RUAG will call on suppliers from various regions of Switzerland to help fill this order.