© daimler

Kathrein Automotive lands major order from Daimler

Kathrein has received a major order from German automaker Daimler. The Kathrein Automotive Division will deliver telematics and radio antennas for various Mercedes-Benz vehicle classes.

After two-and-a-half years in development, the systems will be ready to go into series production in early 2018.



Kathrein Automotive has been awarded the order after an intensive selection process, in which the company came out on top of other competitors. Antennas for mobile communication and navigation systems, and digital and analogue radio reception units are among the more than 30 different systems that will be incorporated into Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The majority of these systems will not be visible in the vehicles but integrated into the side mirrors or vehicle windscreens. Kathrein plans to have the antennas manufactured in its plants in Portugal and China. Daimler AG will receive some 40 million components between 2018 and 2023.



Michael Heise, CEO of Kathrein Automotive, points out the long-lasting close collaboration with Daimler. “This exceptional order proves once again that Daimler places great confidence in our company’s systems and solutions,” says Heise.



Joe Doering, CSO of the Kathrein Group, puts it this way: “Kathrein is a pioneer in vehicle transmission and reception systems. Our innovative solutions and decades of experience have made a lasting and distinct impact on the market. This major order makes it quite clear that our systems and solutions are the best to meet our customers’ requirements.”