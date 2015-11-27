© bellemedia dreamstime.com

Bosch sets up new company for the smart home

Bosch is strengthening its business in solutions for the smart home. The company is starting 2016 with the launch of the newly founded subsidiary Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH.

The new company will bring together the company’s smart-home activities, including related software and sensor-system expertise. In the future, the new company will offer products and services for connected homes from a single source.



The smart-home solutions are aimed at a giant market; according to market experts, by 2020 alone some 230 million homes worldwide – almost 15 % of all households – will feature smart-home technologies.



“Setting up the Bosch smart-home subsidiary is an important strategic step toward pooling and expanding on our range of solutions for the smart home. Smart homes facilitate new services that make their occupants’ lives easier, and they offer major business potential,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, the member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH responsible for the Energy and Building Technology business sector.



When it comes to connectivity, Bosch believes open standards and open platforms will make the technology as user-friendly as possible. For this reason, Bosch has chosen to make its smart-home system modular and expandable.