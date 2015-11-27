© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Growth does not just happen – it takes people

Welsh-based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom, has over recent years plugged it self into the pipeline of university talent, and with that also doubled in size.

The company has seen its sales increase by a staggering 98 percent over five years. Axiom’s growth over the past five years has been four times the industry average with turnover in 2014 reaching GBP 35 million and workforce numbers increasing 25% to more than 300.



2015 is shaping up to be another great year for the company, with sales expected to exceed GBP 40 million.



Investment – both in processes and people – has driven much of this growth. In the past 18 months, Axiom has invested over GBP 1 million in new equipment, doubling its product and test development teams working across five new product areas. The company also remains committed to taking on two new apprenticeships annually, and continuing its undergraduate industry placement partnership with the University of South Wales, which enables aspiring engineers to work at Axiom for a year between studies.



Axioms Managing Director, David Davies commented, “ the importance of our relationship with USW cannot be understated, ultimately, through the graduate placement program we are in effect recruiting the future leadership team for Axiom, ensuring its sustainability for many years to come, these are indeed very exciting times for the graduates that join with us on our journey.”