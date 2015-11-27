This is not a 3D printer – this is Prometheus

© zippy robotics

It carves, drills, and shapes your PCB – Oh, it's also small enough to have on your desk.

Tech Specs:

Spindle Speed: 45'000 RPM Spindle Runout: < 2.5 microns Max PCB Size: 5 in. x 3 in. (127 mm x 76 mm) PCB-Type: FR-4, FR-1 Min Trace Space: 7 mils X and Y resolution: 0.00025 inches (6.35 microns) Z resolution: 0.00012 inches (3 microns) Motor controller: Custom ZippyTalk controller, Atmel ARM based Weight: 30 lbs. Machine Footprint: 9.5 in. x 11 in. Connectivity: USB Plug-and-Play System Requirements: Windows 7 or later, Mac support planned

The Prometheus comes from a company called Zippy Robotics, Inc and is currently trying to make its mark on the general public through its Kickstarter campaign.The product is best described as a desktop PCB milling machine which will allow the user to make circuit boards right from his or hers desk. Which would also mean, no more waiting to have a board delivered.As the company puts it on its Kickstarter page; “When we're prototyping, we need a tool that can give us nearly instant feedback – not feedback that comes in a few week's time in the form of a PCB delivery. Let the PCB manufacturers make the hundreds or thousands of boards for your production run – not your prototypes.”Zippy Robotics have chosen to keep custom manufacturing and assembly in the US, and have partnered with Rapid Manufacturing.