Tiny just got smaller, and cheaper – welcome Raspberry Pi Zero
The original was small and didn't really cost that much. But as the team was still hearing that cost was a barrier for getting involved with computers, they took a step back to see how they could take cost down even further.
“Of all the things we do at Raspberry Pi, driving down the cost of computer hardware remains one of the most important. Even in the developed world, a programmable computer is a luxury item for a lot of people, and every extra dollar that we ask someone to spend decreases the chance that they’ll choose to get involved,” writes Raspberry Pi founder, Eben Upton, on the Raspberri Pi Blog.
For USD 20-35 any one could get their hands on a Raspberry Pi Model B (and the successors that followed), something that millions already have done. However, earlier this year, the Raspberry team started working on an even cheaper Pi, to be sure that cost would never be a barrier.
So here you have it, made in Wales and on the market for the price of a latte; the Raspberry Pi Zero – priced at just USD 5.
The newest addition to the Raspberry arsenal features:
- A Broadcom BCM2835 application processor
- 1GHz ARM11 core (40% faster than Raspberry Pi 1)
- 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM
- A micro-SD card slot
- A mini-HDMI socket for 1080p60 video output
- Micro-USB sockets for data and power
- An unpopulated 40-pin GPIO header
- Identical pinout to Model A+/B+/2B
- An unpopulated composite video header
- A form factor at 65mm x 30mm x 5mm
- Raspberry Pi Zero runs Raspbian
